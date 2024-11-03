"It is tough... a very low point in my career": Rohit Sharma reflects on series defeat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : In the wake of a disappointing 3-0 series whitewash at home against New Zealand, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media during the post-match press conference, reflecting on the team's struggles and his own responsibilities. Sharma acknowledged the challenges of the series, emphasizing the harsh realities of life in professional sports.

"It is tough. It tells you nothing is easy in life. One day, you are on high, the other day you are not. Something like this will be a very low point in my career. I fully take the responsibility of this as a captain. I have not been at my best," he stated, indicating that the series defeat had weighed heavily on him.

Sharma also discussed the team's approach to the pitches used during the series, noting that their choices were not predetermined.

"Playing on pitches, we don't decide so much before. We played on good pitches in England. We felt this was the right thing to do as a team in this series," he explained.

Rohit Sharma's honesty about the team's performance and his own leadership role underscores the challenges faced by athletes at the highest level, particularly after a significant setback. His commitment to accountability and learning from the experience will be crucial as the team looks to rebound in Australia for the Test series.

Coming to the match, chasing a target of 147 runs, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja (5/55) and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (3/62). A fighting half-century from Will Young (51 in 100 balls, with two fours and a six) was NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146 run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (60 in 59 balls, with eight four and two sixes) helped India recover. Gill played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar (38* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel (5/103) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young (71 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (82 in 129 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped Kiwis get to a respectable score.

