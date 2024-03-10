"It reminded me of Malinga": Mendis opens up on Thushara's hat-trick against Bangladesh in 3rd T20I

Sylhet [Bangladesh], March 10 : Sri Lanka wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis said that Nuwan Thushara's five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the third T20I match reminded him of former pacer Lasith Malinga.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 28 runs in the third T20I match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. With the victory, Sri Lanka clinched a 2-1 series win over the hosts.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Mendis said that he was "very happy" for Thushara's performance. He added that it will help the Sri Lankan squad in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I'm very happy for him. With the World Cup around the corner, it's great to have many of our bowlers in such form. He's been playing in franchise leagues for some time - he played well in South Africa [SA20] as well - I think that's also why he was able to give his best for the team when we needed him. It was those three wickets [in his hat-trick] that the match turned in our favour. It reminded me of how Mali aiya [Lasith Malinga] bowled," Mendis was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

Taking about Thushara's hattrick in the 4th over, Mendis said that it was the turning point of the match that helped Sri Lanka win the game.

Recapping the match, Thushara bagged a maiden over hat-trick and finished with figures of 5-20, guiding his team to a 28-run victory in the series decider. Bangladesh were bowled out for 146 in the final over.

Chasing a target of 175 runs, Bangladesh suffered back-to-back three blows in the 4th over as Thushara removed Najmul Hossain Shanto (1), Towhid Hridoy (0) and Mahmudullah (0) which turned the tides in favour of Sri Lanka.

Rishad Hossain (53) and Taskin Ahmed (31) fought back bravely but the damage done in the fourth over was too big for Bangladesh to cross the line.

