"It started from me, so I will take it on me": Smriti Mandhana after India's 4-run loss against England

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 20 : India opener Smriti Mandhana took responsibility for the shot selection of her dismissal, which ultimately caused a late collapse that saw India lose a thrilling ICC Women's World Cup match to England by four runs in Indore on Sunday. Chasing 289, India looked in control at one stage but fell short in the final overs, leaving the team and fans heartbroken.

Asked about the reason behind the collapse, Mandhana said, "Yeah, for sure, I mean it collapsed; everyone saw that. I think everyone's shot selections at that time we could have done better with our shot selections. Especially, it started from me, so I will take it on me that the shot selection should have been better. We just needed six per over. Maybe we should have taken the game deeper. So yeah, I mean I'll take it from myself because the collapse started from me," as quoted from ICC.

The question of whether the finishing effort was overly dependent on Richa Ghosh was also addressed by the India opener.

Mandhana clarified, "I mean, of course Richa has been good for us, but I wouldn't say that it's only dependent on her. We just needed 6.5 per over, it's not like we needed 9 per over. The finishing part was a lot to ask but we've seen Aman (Amanjot Kaur) do that in WPL (Women's Premier League), and as well as Sneh (Rana) has been brilliant in the last 4-5 overs with a bat for us in the first 3-4 matches. So, I wouldn't say that especially this one that it was only dependent on one player. We'll all take it in like; we'll take it on ourselves that we could have actually done better in the last six odd overs."

Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana remained unbeaten on 18 off 15 deliveries and nine-ball 10, respectively, but despite their efforts, they were unable to guide India to victory.

Coming back to the match, India, chasing 289, appeared to be in deep trouble early on at 42/2, but Mandhana and Harmanpreet steadied the ship with a magnificent 125-run partnership.

The pair played with grit and authority, taking the attack to the English bowlers and giving India real hope.

Their stand was the highest for India in a World Cup run-chase, surpassing the 108-run partnership between Mandhana and Mithali Raj against the West Indies in Taunton back in 2017.

Harmanpreet, who had endured a lean run in the tournament so far, looked back to her best. She scored a fluent 70 off 70 balls, hitting 10 boundaries, before being dismissed by her English counterpart Nat Sciver-Brunt.

The India skipper now has 1,017 runs in 31 World Cup matches at an impressive average of 46.22, with three centuries and five fifties, making her the seventh-highest run-getter in the tournament's history.

Against England in ODIs, she boasts 1,025 runs in 28 matches at an average of 46.59, including three tonnes and six fifties.

After her dismissal, Mandhana found an able partner in Deepti Sharma, who continued her fine all-round form. The duo added 67 runs, keeping India well in the hunt.

Mandhana was at her elegant best, scoring 88 off 94 balls with eight boundaries before being caught off Linsey Smith. Her wicket turned the tide; India still had it under control, as they needed 55 runs off 52 deliveries when she walked back.

Richa Ghosh tried to inject some momentum but fell for 8, leaving India at 256/6 in 45.4 overs. Soon after Ghosh's wicket, Deepti looked to take charge but mistimed a big shot off Sophie Ecclestone, finding Sophia Dunkley in the deep. That dismissal left India needing 27 off 19 balls, a target that slipped out of reach as the lower order faltered under pressure, leading to India's third consecutive defeat in the competition. They finished at 284/6.

Nat Sciver-Brunt led from the front for England, taking 2/47 in her eight overs. Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone chipped in with a wicket apiece as England held their nerve in the closing stages to seal a dramatic win and book their spot in the last four.

