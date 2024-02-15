"It takes time for the night to pass...": Sarfaraz's father voices delight after son wins India cap

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 15 : Naushad Khan, the father of debutant batter Sarfaraz Khan, who teared up and was seen embracing his son after he received his India cap from stalwart spinner Anil Kumble, expressed his delight over the Mumbaikar finally realising his dream of playing for the country.

In a video clip posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on his official X handle, Naushad said his son's international debut, marking the realisation of his long quest to represent the country, sent out a clear message to youngsters and aspiring cricketers to keep working hard and not take their eyes off the eventual goal.

Overcome with emotion after watching his son receive his India cap, Naushad, fighting off tears of joy, was pictured giving a tight hug to his 26-year-old son.

Recalling his son's journey to the international debut, Naushad shared that he often wondered why Sarfaraz did not get a national call-up despite putting in all the hard work and scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket.

However, he said he went from despondency to unbridled joy and excitement after his son received his maiden call-up and India cap.

Naushad said seeing his son realise his dream has reaffirmed his belief that one has to keep working hard to realise ones goals in life.

"I would often wonder why this dream of mine (to see his son play for the country) wasn't turning into reality. Diye toh hum bhi jalate hai, ujala kyu nahi hota (We lit up lamps of hope, but they didn't take away the darkness). However, seeing my son realise his dream and win his India cap on the back of plenty of hard work, my viewpoint has changed. For all the youngsters out here, who are working their socks off to realise their dreams, I would like to say: Raat ko waqt chahiye guzarne ke liye, Suraj apne samay par hi niklega (It takes time for the night to pass, the sun will rise only when it's time). Jab uska samay aayega, tab hi woh kaam hoga. Apna kaam hai mehnat karna, sabr karna and himmat nahi chodna (Things happen only when the time is right. Our job is to keep working hard, stay patient and not lose hope)," an emotional Naushad is heard saying in the video.

The clip also featured a voiceover of Sarfaraz saying that being among the few to represent India in a country of over a billion people was, indeed, a 'big achievement'.

"More than myself, I am happy for my father," he added.

Coming in at the fall of skipper Rohit Sharma's wicket after a superlative ton, young Sarfaraz showed no nerves as he spanked the English spinners all over the field to register his maiden Test half-century on debut.

However, just when he was raising visions of a debut Test hundred, his father and wife watching from the stands, Sarfaraz got out under unfortunate circumstances. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, in sight of a century, called the stocky right-hander for a single only to back out of it.

However, the Mumbaikar, who had already committed to the single by then, was found short of the crease as speedster Mark Wood threw down the stumps.

Sarfaraz received a warm ovation from the crowd and the Indian dressing room as he trudged back after scoring a dazzling maiden half-century punctuated with seven fours and a six.

Earlier, on Thursday, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being rocked early, the hosts staged a recovery largely on the back of a 204-run partnership between skipper Rohit and Jadeja.

The series is currently tied at 1-1, with the hosts staging a fine comeback win in Vizag after suffering a 28-run loss in the opening Test in Hyderabad Test.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (Wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

