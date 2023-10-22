"It took me longer to get to my rhythm": Rachin Ravindra after playing 75-run knock against India

Dharmashala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 : New Zealand left-handed batsman Rachin Ravindra said that it took him longer to get his rhythm after he made 75-run in 87 balls against India at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala here on Sunday.

Speaking at the mid-inning, Ravindra said that the Indian bowling attack made it tough for the Kiwi batting lineup to score in the first inning. Praising the Indian pacers, he stated that they were up and down with low bounce.

"It took me longer to get to my rhythm. They made it tough for us to score. (Target) I think we looked at the 280-ish mark knowing the pitch was keeping low. They pegged us back nicely at the death. I think Jadeja and Kuldeep didn't get a lot of turn but the seamers were up and down with low bounce," Ravindra said.

Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. 'Men in Blue' was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay. But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game. However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

India needs 274 to register their fifth successive win.

