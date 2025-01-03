"It was a clear catch...": Ponting on Smith's grab to dismiss Virat at Sydney

Sydney [Australia], January 3 : Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes that the catch claimed by Steve Smith to dismiss star India batter Virat Kohli during the first innings of the fifth Test at Sydney was a "clear catch".

Virat had another poor outing during the first innings at Sydney, scoring just 17 runs in 69 balls without a boundary to his name, continuing his struggles against outside off-stump deliveries and pacer Scott Boland, who dismissed him for the third time in the series.

Walking out at 17/2, on the very first ball, Kohli edged a delivery from Boland towards Smith at second slip, with Smith extending low to his right.

With the red Kookaburra wedged between his thumb and index finger, Smith went on to scoop the ball in the direction of Marnus Labuschagne - who caught the ball - before Kohli stood his ground.

Reviewing the replays, third umpire Joel Wilson deemed the ball touched the ground in the process of Smith trying to take the catch and thus not satisfying the conditions of a fair catch per Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Law 33.

The moment drew plenty of discussion in the cricket community, with Ponting not convinced by the not-out decision.

"I was in the back of the (commentary) box as it happened and from what I saw, and what I believe to be the interpretation of the rules, that seemed to be out to me," Ponting said as quoted by ICC.

"The ball may have touched the ground. It may not have touched the ground, but the fact that his right index finger was still underneath the ball, I thought it was a clear catch," he added.

Ponting admitted the limited angles available meant those watching could almost believe their own narrative.

"It might be one of those ones that depends which dressing room he is (Kohli) sitting in as well.

"Every Indian fan and Indian player will say that is not out as it clearly touched the ground, but you could tell by the reaction of the Australians when it happened and even when they saw the replay on the big screen that they were all pretty confident that it was out.

"I am sure over the course of this Test match we will talk about it a whole lot more."

Kohli was unbeaten as lunch was called, though was dismissed early in the middle session of day one, edging another Boland delivery to Beau Webster at the third slip.

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat has made just 184 runs at an average of 26.28, with just one century and overall just two scores above 20.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, Virat has scored just 745 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.86, with just two centuries and three fifties in 24 innings and the best score of 121.

In 39 Tests since 2020, Virat has aggregated just 2,022 runs at an average of 31.10, with three centuries and nine fifties only to show for in 68 innings, with best score of 186.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India was off to a disappointing start yet again as the top order threw away their wickets, especially Virat Kohli (17) who continued his struggles with outside off-stump deliveries.

However, the fight by Rishabh Pant (40 in 98 balls, with three fours and a six), Ravindra Jadeja (26 in 95 balls, with three fours) and skipper Jasprit Bumrah (22 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) pushed India to 185/10 in 72.2 overs.

Boland (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies and once again a thorn in the eyes of Indian batters. Mitchell Starc took 3/49 while Pat Cummins got 2/37.

