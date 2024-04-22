"It was a hard-fought win": Sai Kishore on GT's 3-wicket win over PBKS

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 22 : After his side's 3-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Sai Kishore said it was a "hard-fought" victory.

Kishore displayed a stupendous performance in the first inning of the match. The 27-year-old bowler bagged four wickets and gave 33 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 8.20.

In a video shared on the social media handle of the IPL, Kishore said that there were a lot of positives to take from the 3-wicket win against the Punjab-based franchise.

"There are a lot of positives to take. It was a hard-fought win, I won't say that it came in a platter," Kishore said.

He added that the pressure is off if one can think as a team and the targets are more achievable.

"I think when you think as a team, the pressure is off, the targets are more achievable and then it is just playing for your wickets. What I try to do is think for the team, what the team wants, approach the game as a captain what you would do in that situation," he added.

Recapping the match, PBKS were put to bat. None of the batters could score big as knocks from Ashutosh Sharma (31 in 16 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (29 in 24 balls, with a four and two sixes) helped the team reach 147/8 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/34) and Avesh Khan (2/23) were the pick of the bowlers for RR.

In the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (39 in 28 balls, with four boundaries) had a 56-run stand with Tanush Kotian (24 in 31 balls, with three fours). After that, RR lost some quick wickets. But a quick cameo from Shimron Hetmyer (27* in 10 balls, with a four and three sixes) helped the side chase down the target with a ball to go.

Kagiso Rabada (2/18) and Sam Curran (2/25) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

