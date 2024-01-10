"It was a poor pitch but...": Mark Nicholas's take on Newlands pitch for India's 2nd Test

Cape Town [South Africa], January 10 : Former England cricketer and renowned commentator Mark Nicholas gave his take on the Newlands pitch, which was prepared for India and South Africa's second Test that ended in just two days.

The second Test saw India clinch an eight-wicket victory in the shortest red-ball cricket game. The International Cricket Council (ICC) deemed the pitch "unsatisfactory."

Nicholas felt that the pitch was poor, but the outcome of the Test brought out an unexpected aspect of the game, which caught people off-guard and served as a reminder that anything is possible in cricket.

"Well, it didn't last two days; it lasted 107 overs, which is one day and 17 overs; it lasted just more than one day. I think it was a poor pitch but not a pitch I would condemn. I think it was an interesting pitch. I think we need to be careful of thinking there is a template for a Test match. Everybody says it is supposed to last five days; no it isn't five days are available for players. It is not supposed to last any distance; sometimes people out-bowl or out-bat people and games are over quickly, three days or four days," Nicholas told ANI.

"It is a freak to have a Test match end in 107 overs; that is the shortest in the history of Test cricket and that's probably taking it too far. Having said that we saw high-quality bowling, an incredible innings from Aiden Markram and brilliant technique from Virat Kohli particularly, and KL Rahul. I think it is easy to miss the fact that cricket sometimes needs to be different to amaze and amuse us and to remind us that anything is possible and that it is full of surprises. We can't take cricket for granted if just occasionally it pops up with a game like that I am not fuzzed about that," Nicholas added.

After the conclusion of the series, India announced the squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan. Kohli and Rohit Sharma will make their return in the T20I format after more than a year away from the format.

When quizzed about his views on the selection of the experienced batters, he said, "If I was an Indian selector, I would answer that. I don't know what they are thinking about."

Nicholas will be a part of the star-studded commentary panel for the second season of SA20 league, which kicks off on Wednesday.

Nicholas talked about the competition and said, "Well, I like it very much here I love the fact that six teams are equal and overseas players are coming in so I am really excited I think India's influence on cricket is incredible and to bring that influence here is fabulous."

