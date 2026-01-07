"It was always coming": England's Bethell on smashing maiden Test ton at SCG

Sydney [Australia], January 7 : England's young batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell spoke on smashing his first Test century against Australia, saying that "it was always coming" despite a few nervy moments against Aussie pacers during the course to his century.

Bethell, who had scored his first professional century in ODI cricket against South Africa last year at home, played one of the finest knocks of his career, his first first-class and Test centuries coming at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during an Ashes Test.

At the age of 22 years and 76 days, Bethell is the second-youngest after legendary Alastair Cook (21 years and 357 days at Perth in 2006) to hit an Ashes century for the Three Lions in this century.

Speaking about his century in the post-match presser, Bethell said, "It has not sunk it yet, and I have not had the time to reflect on it. It was nice to do it in front of my family. Having missed out on his century against New Zealand on Kiwi soil back in 2024 by four runs, Bethell admitted that he did not feel the jitters of being in nervous nineties against the fiery duo of Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland and had belief in him that "it was coming".

"Not really, to be honest," said Bethell during the PC. "It was always coming," he added.

Bethell admitted he was happy to face spin rather than Boland, as he felt a "bit nervous" around the Aussie pacer, noting his accurate line and length. He reached the three-figure milestone by smashing Beau Webster for a fine boundary over wide-long-on.

The left-handed all-rounder also admitted that Australia was trying to test him with balls landing outside the off-stump line and with some bouncers, but was glad to have escaped this tough phase of his innings unscathed and end his day at 142*.

"I was quite happy when they brought Spin on rather than Boland. I was a bit nervous around him. Boland just lands it there, and he's pretty hard to score off, especially when they bring the field up. So when they brought the spinner on, I was pretty comfortable taking him over the top. But there were a few nerves there," he said.

"Clearly, they were trying to get me to have a nervous feel outside off-stump when I was close to a hundred. But I was pretty switched on to that. I did not want to fall into that trap. Starcy bowling a couple bouncers as well (was) pretty canny. But I managed to not fall for any of them," he added.

Bethell also admitted that a 180-190 run lead would be good for them on the final day, with the new ball lurking around.

"If we get to 180-190, we have got a chance, and it would be a good effort tomorrow. They are obviously going to have the men out. There is a new ball around the corner, which might actually present a bit more opportunity. It might do a little bit more, but actually come off the bat better."

"I am going to have to be smart around how we let Pottsy (Matthew Potts) and then Tonguey (Josh Tongue) at No. 11 come in and what they face, but I am just going to have to hit the gaps. It is a big outfield, so there are plenty of gaps, and I will just try and hit them," he added.

Having missed out on the series when the stakes were high during the first three Tests, and there was an urn to play for, Bethell admitted that it was a "blessing" that he missed out, saying that he was not batting that well, having scored 3 and 70, 44, 19 and 71 (for England Lions), and 16 for England XI.

"I think it was actually a blessing. I actually was not batting that well at the start of the series. I then played some cricket over here; I played the Lions game (against Australia A in Brisbane), making 19 and 71. Throughout the month and a half before playing, I felt my batting was in a better spot.

"So it was actually quite nice timing. No one likes to sit on the sidelines. I was chomping at the bit to get going, but I think the timing was pretty good," he concluded.

After centuries from Travis Head (163), Steve Smith (138), and a cracking 71 by Beau Webster helped Australia score 567 in reply to England's first innings total of 384, Bethell's fine 142* in 232 balls, with 15 fours, helped England end their day at 240/5 and take a 119-run lead.

