"It was goosebumps when he got to 100....": Duckett hails Pope's ton against India in 1st Test

Leeds [UK], June 22 : Following a gripping day of action on the second day of the Leeds Test against India, England opener Ben Duckett hailed centurion Ollie Pope for his knock and opened up on tackling Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Pant's century, India's batting collapse, and England's brilliant batting performance made for a very enjoyable day of Test match cricket at Leeds. The hosts dominated the majority of the day. Pope continued his fine run at number three, scoring his ninth Test ton and second against India.

Speaking about Pope's century, Duckett said in the post-match presser, "Yeah, I just think he was so calm coming out. You know, he probably could not walk out in tougher conditions with Jasprit running down the hill with the lights on, so, you know, to, I think at one point he was run-a-ball 50 or around that, so. It was great batting with him. I always have a good time out there in the middle with him, and it was goosebumps when he got to 100, you know, you could see what it meant to him. He is such a big part of this dressing room, and it was just great to see him be there 100 not out."

At number three, Pope has scored 2,124 runs in 29 matches and 49 innings at an average of 45.19, with eight centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 205. His runs have come at a strike rate of over 75.

Duckett hailed Bumrah, who took all of England's three wickets, as the "best bowler in the world" who is good irrespective of the conditions.

"He is good in India on the flattest pitches ever, and you know when he is coming in down the hill with the lights on and it is swinging both ways, it is tough, and I feel like we minimise the damage early on. You know, it could have been a lot worse today, so I think we are pretty happy in the position we're in," he added.

Duckett said that his job was not to let just Bumrah bowl at him, but rather make pressure on him, and spoke about his run-up and bowling style extremely difficult to read as two traits that make him really great.

"First of all, how unique his run-up is. You are obviously waiting and waiting for him to get there, um, and I think just his ability to bowl three or four different balls with no cue. You do not know he is bowling a bouncer or a slower ball or an outswinger or an inswinger until it comes out of his hand, really. He has got such a fast wrist. So that is why you have got to watch the ball so hard with him," he added.

Speaking of pacer Josh Tongue, who also took four wickets, Duckett called him the "X-Factor", who can wipe out tailenders quickly.

"You know, there's nothing more frustrating than 9, 10, 11 (batters) chipping in with runs and putting on a partnership," he added.

Coming to the match, England ended day two on 209/3, with Ollie Pope (100*) and Harry Brook (0*) unbeaten. A half-century from Ben Duckett (62 in 94 balls, with nine fours) and his century partnership with Pope gave England a boost after the early dismissal of Zak Crawley. Jasprit Bumrah (three wickets) made problems for England with timely strikes but barely found support from other bowlers. England trails by 262 runs.

On day one, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 in 159 balls, with 16 fours), skipper Shubman Gill (147 in 227 balls, with 19 fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (134 in 178 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes) took India to 471. 430/4 at one point, skipper Ben Stokes (4/66) and Josh Tongue (4/86) caused a collapse.

