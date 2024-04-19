"It was my dream": Ashutosh Sharma on sweeping Jasprit Bumrah for six

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 19 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Ashutosh Sharma, who caught the attention of fans worldwide with his blinder against Mumbai Indians (MI), said it was his dream to hit a sweep 'against the world's best bowler' Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite Ashutosh's heroics, who almost pulled off the heist for Punjab, Jasprit Bumrah (3/21) and Gerald Coetzee's (3/32) superb spells coupled with a scintillating 78-run knock from Surya Kumar Yadav helped Mumbai Indians edge Punjab Kings by nine runs in a thrilling match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Mumbai Indians survived a splendid Ashutosh (61 off 28) blitz after Suryakumar Yadav's 78(53) had helped the visitors post 192/7. Chasing 193, Punjab were bundled out for 183 with Shashank Singh (41) and Ashutosh (61) scoring the highest runs for their team.

During his 28-ball stay at the crease, Ashutosh hammered seven maximums. Ashutosh admitted that he rehearsed the "dream shot off Bumrah" multiple times in the nets.

The 25-year-old took full advantage of the MI spearhead's overstep in the over, dropped down on one knee, and swept the delivery for a six in the 13th over.

"It was my dream to hit a sweep shot off Jasprit Bumrah. I have been practising these shots. It's a game of cricket so it's very common. we have to focus on our process. When I was playing I had the belief to pull off a win," Ashutosh said in a post-match presentation.

Ashutosh revealed his conversations with the team's Head of Cricket Development Sanjay Bangar and said a "small statement" from him made a huge difference for the batter.

"Sanjay [Bangar] sir told me that, 'you're not a slogger; you play proper cricketing shots and you should focus on [honing] that'. It was that small statement and a show of confidence from him that has made a huge difference for me and turned my game. I'm now just trying to follow that," Ashutosh said.

Punjab will look to return to winning ways when they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

