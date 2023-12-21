"It was my dream": Young archer Aditi Swami on being nominated for Arjuna Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : Up-and-coming archer Aditi Swami, who was listed for the Arjuna Award alongside other athletes, expressed her happiness stating that it was her dream to win laurels for the country.

The 17-year-old became India's first-ever senior world champion in her debut season. She is the reigning women's compound archery world champion and enjoyed a dream debut season this year.

Expressing her delight, she thanked everyone for the support she has received so far in her young career.

"I am really happy. It was my dream to win the Arjuna award since I was 8 years old. When I came to know that I was listed for the award, I could scarcely believe it. It would be an honour and a privilege to receive the award from the President. It is going to be a big moment in my career. I want to thank everyone who supported me. They include my parents, my coach and all those who gave me their blessings and supported me during my matches. Going forward, I also want to bag a medal in the Olympics."

The 17-year-old archer became the Under-18 women's world champion and broke the world record for qualifying in the juniors. She also became the youngest senior world champion.

She was also a part of India's record-breaking campaign in the Asian Games. She won the individual bronze and a gold in the team event.

She was selected for the award alongside 16 other players including Mohammed Shami, who ended as the leading wicket-taker in the recently-concluded ICC Cricket World Cup in India with 24 scalps and broke several records. Steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary, shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and U20 World Champion wrestler Antim Panghal.

Arjuna Award: Mohammed Shami (cricket), Ajay Reddy (blind cricket) Ojas Pravin Deotale (archery), Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery), Sheetal Devi (para archery), Parul Chaudhary and Murali Sreeshankar (athletics), Mohd Hussamuddin (boxing), R Vaishali (chess), Divyakriti Singh and Anush Agarwalla (equestrian), Diksha Dagar (golf), Krishan Bahadur Pathak (hockey), Sushila Chanu (hockey), Pinky (lawn ball), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), Antim Panghal (wrestling), Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis).

