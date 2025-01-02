"It was time for a freshen up": Pat Cummins on adding Beau Webster to Playing XI for Sydney Test

Sydney [Australia], January 2 : Australia captain Pat Cummins on Thursday spoke about adding all-rounder Beau Webster to the playing eleven for the upcoming Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and said that it was time for a "freshen up" in the squad.

According to ICC, Australia dropped a selection surprise by adding 31-year-old Beau Webster in the playing eleven, who will make his debut in the Sydney Test, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been dropped.

Webster will become the second debutant for Australia in the ongoing series after Sam Konstas' fiery performance in Melbourne.

Speaking ahead of the Sydney Test, Cummins said that Marsh hadn't got the runs or wickets that the all-rounder would have liked in this ongoing series. The captain added that it was a good week for Beau to get a chance.

"Yes, Beau has been in the squad for a few tests now. Mitchell Marsh obviously hasn't quite got the runs or perhaps wickets that he would have liked in this series. It felt like it was time for a freshen up and Beau has been with the squad, he's been great. It's a shame for Marsh because we know how much he brings to the team, but I feel like now is a good week for Beau to get a chance," Cummins said.

As per ICC, Webster is set to become the 469th Test player for Australia, and is the preferred sixth batter for the side, with Pat Cummins confirming there were no fitness concerns for Marsh despite minor back complaints earlier in the series.

Averaging just 10.42 for the series and not providing cut-through with his overs of pace bowling, Marsh gives way to Webster, whose recent first-class bowling numbers, and a quick turnaround from the Melbourne Test, also contributed to the change.

Webster claimed 12 wickets across his last three first-class outings, taking six wickets and making an unbeaten 46* in the most recent Australia A v India A meeting in Melbourne.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia will take on India in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

Australia XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor