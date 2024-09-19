"It was vital after that shaky start": Kumble hails Ashwin-Jadeja's partnership against Bangladesh in 1st Test

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 : Former cricketer Anil Kumble hailed Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's partnership against Bangladesh on the first day of the Chennai Test.

It was a tremendous recovery from the hosts after Ashwin and Jadeja cemented a solid, unbeaten 195-run partnership.

At stumps on day one, Ashwin stayed unbeaten on the crease after scoring 102 runs off 112 balls at a strike rate of 91.07. He slammed 10 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

Taking to his official X handle, Kumble said that the determination and partnership of Ashwin and Jadeja helped India make a comeback after a shaky start.

"@ashwinravi99's century paired with @imjadeja's inning turned the tide for India. Their determination and partnership were vital after that shaky start," Kumble wrote on X.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan hailed Ashwin and Jadeja for their batting performance in the first Test against Bangladesh.

"Serious cricketers .. @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja.. How often at home in India do they produce magic with the Bat .. !! They will no doubt follow with the Ball as well," Vaughan wrote on X.

Recapping the first day of the Chennai Test, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6.

Hasan Mahmud (4/58) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6).

Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (Wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

