"It will be a close match": Fans ahead of 2nd Test between India, England

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 2 : As India and England are gearing up for the second Test match in Visakhapatnam on Friday, fans are anticipating that the game will be tough and close encounter between the two sides.

While speaking to ANI, England team fans said the match between hosts and visitors will be tough but they hope that England will came out victorious.

"We are excited and hope that we can continue," a fan said.

"It will be a tough match. I am not sure but hopefully, England will win. I think we are going to be okay as we put up a good fight," the fan added.

Another fan stated that they wanted England to win and added, "We want England to win the match against India. I think it will be a close match but England will win it."

Talking about the second Test, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first against Ben Stokes-led England at Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Rajat Patidar received his maiden Test cap by former pacer Zaheer Khan in Visakhapatnam.

According to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mohammed Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag.

"The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket Siraj has played in recent times. He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot. Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the 2nd Test," BCCI said in an official statement.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir and James Anderson.

