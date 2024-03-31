"It will be a great challenge": CSK batting coach Michael Hussey on facing DC in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey said that it will be a challenge to face the Delhi Capitals in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Visakhapatnam.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hussey said that it will be a 'challenge' for the Chennai-based franchise to play away from home in different conditions where the side is not used to.

"We go on the road now for a couple of games against Delhi and Sunrisers Hyderabad and it's always a challenge playing away from home in different conditions that we're not used to. So, I think it will be a great challenge for the team," Hussey was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

CSK had a great start to the IPL 2024 season as they clinched two consecutive wins in their opening games after beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Chennai-based franchise are currently standing at the top of the IPL 2024 standings with four points by their name. They will be facing the Delhi Capitals after beating GT by 63 runs.

Recapping Chennai's previous match of the tournament against Gujarat, GT put CSK into bat first after winning the toss. Fiery knocks from Rachin Ravindra (46 in 20 balls, with six fours and three sixes), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six) and Dube (51 in 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes) took CSK to 206/6 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (2/49) and Spencer Johnson (1/35) were among the picks of the bowlers for GT.

In the run-chase, GT kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sai Sudharsan (37 in 31 balls, with three fours), Wriddhiman Saha (21 in 17 balls, with four boundaries) and David Miller (21 in 16 balls, with three fours) tried to put up a fight, but it was just not enough. GT were restricted to 143/8 and lost by 63 runs.

Tushar Deshpande (2/21), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/30) were the top bowlers for CSK. Dube took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

