"It will be a tough series": Mohammad Azharuddin's prediction for BGT series

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 23 : Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin predicted a tough Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series between India and Australia, which began on Friday in Perth.

After months of anticipation, the series kicked off with an intense first day that saw both sides showcasing top-class performances. It was a record-breaking opening day in Perth, with 17 wickets fallingthe most on the first day of a Test in Australia since 1952.

Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin expressed confidence in the Indian bowlers, stating they could match the performance of the Australian attack.

"It will be a tough series. If Australia is thinking they can dominate by bowling us out, then our bowlers can do the same. I think it will be a very competitive series," Azharuddin said.

In the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first but struggled with consistent loss of wickets. Contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours and a six) helped India post a total of 150.

Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler for Australia, claiming 4/29, while skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets each.

India bounced back strongly with their pacers wreaking havoc on the Australian batting lineup. By the end of the first day, Australia was reeling at 67/7. Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah led the attack with a fiery spell.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Mohammed Siraj.

