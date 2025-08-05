"It won't be about individual-centric": Head coach Gambhir on Team India's ideology after Oval win

London [UK], August 5 : Team India erupted in celebration after clinching a historic win at The Oval, drawing the fiercely contested Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 against England.

In what was a rollercoaster five-match Test series, India's victory in the final game was more than just a result; it was a statement of belief, resilience, and collective character.

Players and head coach alike opened up about their emotions after the game, revealing just how much this series meant to them.

The Indian Cricket Team posted a video on their Instagram account with all its star players speaking about the victory.

"That is gonna be the ideology of the Test team, where it won't be about individual-centric, it will be about the team," Head coach Gautam Gambhir said in the video.

"The way the boys have fought, I've always been a big believer. You should always get what you deserve, not what you want, and I think guys deserve," he added.

Captain Shubman Gill, who led from the front with the bat, was elated with how the squad responded to the challenge across different phases of the series. Gill, who had a golden series with the bat. He went past the legendary Garry Sobers' tally of 722 runs to set a new record for the most runs by a touring captain in a Test series. Gill's 754 runs are now also the second-highest by a captain in any series, behind only Don Bradman's astonishing 810 runs in the home Ashes of 1936-37. For India, only Sunil Gavaskar has ever scored more runs in a single series, with his 774 in the West Indies in 1970-71 still sitting at the top.

"I'm feeling very ecstatic and high right now and very happy with the way everyone performed, very happy with the way everyone contributed throughout the series. Different people stepping in at different moments. This is what you want as a captain, and I'm very happy with the way I performed as a batsman as well," he noted.

Senior batter KL Rahul, who played a guiding role through the series, called it one of the best Test experiences of his career, "Yeah, really pleasing, really happy and proud of the way we have all played and how we have represented our country."

"Extremely special and I think right up there in terms of the best Test series that I've been part of. Pleasing, really happy, and proud of the way we've all played and how we've represented our country," he said.

At the third place in the batting charts was KL, who had his most productive and consistent Test cricket outing in a series, making 532 runs in five matches and 10 innings at an average of 53.20, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score was 137.

Washington Sundar, who stepped up in key moments, said the series would remain etched in his memory.

"I think this series will forever be special in my life," he said.

"All five days, you need to put in different kinds of energy to be able to contribute to the team and win crucial situations. It's been a massive learning for me this season," he added.

For Prasidh Krishna, who featured in the final Test, it was a profoundly humbling experience.

"The incredible effort from everybody each and everybody that's that's around the physios. Especially, I think the masseurs deserve a lot of credit, along with the team, as well. To get us in shape, to get us up and running this morning, to come back, warm up again, and get on the field was incredible. I think the credit goes to the whole team here, loving it," he said.

Reflecting on the match, he added, "Siraj started off really well. That first wicket was really important for us to take the momentum towards our way, and from there, I think it was it was all it was all very close hit and miss, and I think we stood up on the right side."

Mohammed Siraj, whose breakthroughs set the tone, was the Player of the Match of the final Test with a match figure of 9/190.

"Every batsman, every bowler, hats off to him," said Siraj.

Karun Nair spoke about the environment within the team.

"What an amazing team we have," he said.

"The bonding that we have together, the environment that's been created, it's been amazing. Just cherishing this moment, to come away to England and draw the series," he added.

Young wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel admitted to feeling the nerves.

"To be honest, I'm not gonna lie. I was feeling a bit of pressure as soon as I went out because it was an overcast condition. It's not that easy to keep the ball because the ball swings after passing the wicket. So, the thought was to wait for a run-out and catch and grab the opportunity and not to give any byes, so the thought was to give them as few runs as possible because they will try something they dont have wickets and that's what happened," he added.

Jurel also touched on the emotional weight of wearing the India jersey.

"The main thing is the dream to represent India and if we are doing it in any format, it feels good," he said.

