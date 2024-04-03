It would be pretty special to retain T20 World Cup: Jonny Bairstow

New Delhi [India], April 3 : With teams preparing for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, star England batter Jonny Bairstow feels that retaining the T20 World Cup would be special.

The Three Lions defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final which was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia. All-rounder Sam Curran was awarded the Player of the Match in the championship match for his magnificent bowling performance where he grabbed three wickets and conceded just 12 runs in his spell of four overs.

Bairstow said he is hopeful of making to the World Cup.

"I'm feeling really good about my game, it's less than a year coming back from my ankle and I'm moving the best I have since the operation," the English cricketer told Sky Sports.

"I'll be hopeful going to the World Cup. I missed the win in Australia with the guys and that was such a great competition to watch afar but I also want to be a part of it...the special memories that are made and the special bonds that are made with the people out there.

Hopefully, we can recreate what happened in the West Indies in 2010. It would be a pretty special thing to retain the T20 World Cup. It would be a pretty special thing to retain the T20 World Cup," the 34-year-old said.

He said the ODI World Cup and this T20 edition are different competitions and these will be played in different conditions.

"We'll come up against different teams so you can't bring one format into another. Each format is going to be judged individually. The squad that will be selected with the be guys that Buttler and Matthew Mott feel are in the best place to put their best foot forward," the wicketkeeper concluded.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will kick off on June 1 and will be hosted by the West Indies and the US. England has been placed in Group B alongside Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

England will play their opening game of the competition against Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, West Indies on June 4.

The final four stage - semi-finals will be played on June 26 and June 27. The tournament will conclude on June 29.

