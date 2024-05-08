"It's a good score if...": Allrounder Ayush Badoni on LSG's 165/4 against SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 8 : After playing a 55-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) allrounder Ayush Badoni said Lucknow's 166-run target is good score if the dew doesn't come.

Badoni scored 55 runs from 30 balls at a strike rate of 183.33. He hammered 9 fours during his time on the crease.

While speaking after the first inning, Badoni said the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was on the slower side.

He added the Sunrisers bowlers were delivering slower balls in the first inning, so just tried to found gaps on the shorter square.

"The wicket was on the slower side, just wanted to take it deep and just play cricketing shots, didn't want to throw my wicket away. It's not a wicket where you can go from ball 1. The bowlers were bowling short slower balls, so I was looking to find the gap on the shorter square. It's a good score if the dew doesn't come, I think our bowlers will defend it. As of now, there's no dew," Badoni said.

Recapping the first inning of the match between Lucknow and Hyderabad, LSG won the toss and decided to bat first. Ayush Badoni (55) and Nicholas Pooran (48) were the only standout batters and powered the visitors to 165/4. KL Rahul (29) and Krunal Pandya (24) displayed an average performance or else Lucknow could have added more runs on the scoreboard.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the Sunrisers bowling attack as he bagged two wickets and gave just 12 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.00. While skipper Pat Cummins bagged one wicket in his four-over spell.

The hosts need to make 166 runs to win the match in Hyderabad.

