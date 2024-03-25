"It's a great place to bat": RCB skipper Du Plessis on facing Punjab Kings in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 : Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) upcoming clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, skipper Faf du Plessis said that it will be a "great place to bat" at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Speaking in a new episode of Game Day from RCB, the Proteas batter Du Plessis said that his side ready to take part in the upcoming match.

"Obviouly the first game was at the Chennai, and there was a big Chennai crowd. Looking forward to bat here again, it's a great place to bat and I think the boys are very keens to start," Du Plessis said.

Australian all rounder Cameron Green also talked about on the upcoming clash and said that the pitch in Bengaluru is "beautiful" perfect for batting. He added that the outfield is also quick.

"It's a beautiful batting wicket, the outfield is quick. Obvously, this will be first time experiencing as a RCB player and I am very excited. There's always screaming and shout outs, looking forward to it," green said.

On the other hand, Anuj Rawat said that the Bengaluru-franchise started "a bit off" but they are ready to face Punjab.

"We started a bit off but definetly but after we did gel up as a team really well and we are looking forward to this game against Punjab," Rawat said.

India batter Rajat Patidar asked the "loyal fans" to support them in their upcoming fixture.

"I am eagerly to play infront of the loyal fans, so keep supporting and keep loving. It's a privilage that you play under the most experienced players. They have played a long cricket in their country. It will be a good learning for me to play under them," he added.

The Bengaluru-based franchise are coming into this match after facing a 6-wicket defeat in their fixture against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.

