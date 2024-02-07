"It's a proud moment": Marizanne Kapp on Proteas Women's historic win over Australia in 2nd ODI

Sydney [Australia], February 7 : After South Africa Women's historic 84-run win over Australia in the second ODI match in Sydney on Wednesday, bowling allrounder Marizanne Kapp said that it was a "proud moment" for the whole squad.

Speaking after the end of the match, Kapp said that it was a "massive achievement" to help Proteas Women clinch the monumental win.

"It's a proud moment not only for me but for South African cricket as a whole. We all know we've never beaten Australia in a one-day game. So, to be able to perform and help my team over the line is a massive achievement for me," Kapp said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The 34-year-old added that she was a bit 'annoyed" after the rain played a spoilsport during the second ODI match in Sydney.

"At first it was okay, but then I probably got a little bit annoyed because I was worried that the wicket might get too wet and it might make things difficult later on. I definitely felt like at the back end when I batted it got really tough, one or two balls really sprung at me, especially off a length," she added.

The bowling-allrounder further added that she knew it was going to be "tough" to beat Australia.

"I knew It was gonna be tough. In saying that, I knew Australia would have to bat on it as well. So it was something that went both ways," she concluded.

Kapp's stellar performance powered South Africa to clinch their maiden ODI win over Australia in Sydney on Wednesday and kept them alive in the 50-over series. The Proteas Women sealed an 84-run victory against the Aussies.

Kapp's 75-run knock from 87 balls performance was the main talking point of South Africa's batting performance. Apart from Kapp, Anneke Bosch's (44 runs from 46 balls) and Chloe Tryon's (37 runs from 36 balls) blitz helped the Proteas to put 229/6 on the scoreboard.

Rain played a spoilsport in the game after the start of the second inning. Kapp shined with the ball as well and helped the visitors to dominate over the hosts. In the run chase, Australia's batting was blown away in a manner rarely seen as they sank to 71/8 in the 14th over. Kapp dismissed Alyssa Healy after she was dismissed by being caught behind and removed Beth Mooney after delivering an inswinger. The South African all-rounder then trapped Phoebe Litchfield and left the Aussies 34/3.

Ellyse Perry came at number 5 and failed to make a mark as she scored only 2 runs before giving debutant Ayanda Hlubi her first ODI wicket. The Proteas bowling attack cut through the middle order.

Apart from Kapp's three-wicket haul, Hlubi, Marx, and Klerk bagged two wickets in their respective spells and bundled the Aussies at 149 in the 30th over.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor