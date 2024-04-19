"It's a really exciting time": England skipper Heather Knight ahead of Women's T20 WC

New Delhi [India], April 19 : Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, England skipper Heather Knight said that it's an exciting time regarding the selection of the players before the start of the ICC event.

Knight made her debut in the T20 format in 2010 against Sri Lanka; following that, she has played 112 20-over matches and 100 innings in which the 33-year-old scored 1923 runs at a strike rate of 120.03.

While speaking at an English Cricket Board's (ECB) event, Knight said that if one player performs well, then the gate for them in the T20 squad is never closed.

"It's never a closed door if people are performing well. The standard of those regional games has gone through the roof in the last couple of years, so those performances are worth more. It's a really exciting time, and obviously, we've got huge competition in the squad as well," Knight was quoted by the ICC as saying.

The skipper said that she always keeps an eye on the young talents who are coming into the squad.

"You want to see England players go and dominate, and really put their name forward to keep being in that England side. It'll be an individual basis as to who plays what. But I always keep a close eye on what's going on, what young talent is coming through, and it's going to be no different this year watching those games," she added.

The qualifying round of the ICC event will provide 10 teams with the opportunity to secure one of the two available spots in this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be played in Bangladesh in September-October. The finalists will join the hosts, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies in the pinnacle women's T20 tournament.

In the T20 World Cup qualifiers, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda and the United States of America (USA) feature in Group A, while Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vanuatu and Zimbabwe make up Group B.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor