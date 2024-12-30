Melbourne [Australia], December 30 : India skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday reflected on wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's dismissal in the first inning at the Melbourne Test and said that it's about the 27-year-old understanding and figuring out what is required from him.

Australia clinched a 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test, with the win the host took a 2-1 lead in the series. While India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's fade away.

During India's first inning at the Melbourne Test, Australia pacer Scott Boland dismissed Pant in the 55.4 overs for 28 runs from 37 balls at a strike rate of 75.68. He slammed three fours during his time on the crease.

Boland delivered a full-length ball, to which Pant crouched low and attempted the scoop shot, to which it got a top edge and flew down to the third man, where Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon barely had to move to take the catch.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit said that Pant had given Team India a lot of success in the past. Rohit added that there is a kind of mixed reaction from him as a captain.

"But again, look, Rishabh Pant, obviously, he needs to understand what is required from himself. More than any one of us telling him, it's about him understanding and figuring out what is the right way to go about it. In the past, he has given us a lot of success doing what he does. So as a captain, there is a kind of mixed reaction to that. Sometimes you want to back that thought of him playing the way he plays," Rohit said at the press conference.

He added that when things don't look good, it frustrates everyone. The skipper further added that it's very hard to have the conversation sometimes.

"And sometimes when things don't look good, it frustrates everyone. But that is what it is. That's the reality. It's the success and the failure. There needs to be a balance about it. And as a captain, it's very hard to have the conversation when it has given him a lot of success as well. But it's about him figuring out what is the right way to do things. It's just about the situation as well. Certain situations of the game where if there is a risk percentage, do you want to take that risk? Do you want to let the opposition come back into the game? Those are the things he needs to figure out himself," he further added.

Rohit said that Rishabh's attacking style of play gave him a lot of results.

"I have known Rishabh for a very long time. I understand his cricket as well. In the past also, we have had a lot of conversations. In terms of conversation, there is no way I can say that I have not had a chat with him. He doesn't understand what the team expects. He understands that. But the things that he does give him results as well. It's just that fine line between telling him not to do those things or telling him to do those things," he added.

In the second inning, Pant played a 30-run knock from 104 balls at a strike rate of 28.85. He slammed just two fours during his time on the crease. On Monday, it was Travis Head who removed the India wicketkeeper-batter from the crease.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

