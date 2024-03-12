New Delhi [India], March 12 : The New York Superstar Strikers extended their winning streak in the ongoing tournament with a thrilling victory over the Delhi Devils on Monday in their Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT). Among the standout performances, Lahiru Thirimanne shone brightly as he emerged as the highest scorer in the match, with 90 in 39 balls. Following the enthralling triumph, Thirimanne graciously shared his sentiments on the team's success and his personal contributions.

When asked about his thoughts on being the highest scorer and his performance in this match, Thirimanne expressed happiness and satisfaction.

"I feel happy that this is our second win, and I really wanted to go and enjoy the game. I have not been able to score many runs in our previous match, but I really wanted to be out there and score in this one. So, I feel I have been able to do that," he shared, reflecting on his determination to contribute positively to the team's success.

The New York Superstar Strikers clinched a commanding 50-run victory over the Delhi Devils.

Spearheading the batting charge, Lahiru Thirimanne's stellar performance guided his team to a comfortable lead. His confident start set the tone, as he swiftly dismantled the opposition's bowling attack. Thirimanne's early dominance paved the way for the Superstar Strikers' triumph.

In discussing the challenge of facing slow balls, Thirimanne emphasized the significance of capitalizing on loose deliveries. "There have been a couple of loose balls, and we had to capitalize on those as well. Towards the middle part, we rotated the strike, which was very important. Even in a 90-ball tournament, rotating the strike is crucial, so you have to go out there and enjoy," he explained, highlighting the strategic importance of maintaining momentum throughout the innings.

When prompted to dedicate the victory to someone special, Thirimanne expressed heartfelt sentiments towards his family. "I would like to dedicate this victory to my family who are back in Australia. This entire win is for them," he stated with genuine warmth, emphasizing the profound influence and support of his loved ones in his cricketing journey.

Thirimanne also acknowledged the influential leadership of captain Yuvraj Singh, stating, "In our team, Singh truly reigns as the King. He is not much of a talker but he inspires you. He could not play today, but his influence was there with us," encapsulating Singh's remarkable ability to lead even off the field.

Furthermore, Thirimanne commended the 90-ball format and how it enhances performance, sharing "Definitely, the 90-ball is a new experience for us. I recently retired, it's a very new experience for us. The good thing is I enjoyed it."

Thirimanne underscored the unity among players from diverse backgrounds, emphasizing the team's synergy as a key factor in their success. "Yes, we all have come from different places, but we have linked well," he noted.

As the New York Superstar Strikers continue their triumphant journey in the tournament, their resounding victory stands as a testament to the collective efforts of the team and the enduring bond with their dedicated fanbase.

