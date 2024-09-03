It's always fiercely competitive, and it always feels like it's 50-50: Pat Cummins

Melbourne [Australia], September 3 : As the much anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaches, the excitement among Australian cricketers is palpable. With the series scheduled for November, key members of the Australian team have shared their thoughts exclusively with Star Sports, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling contest.

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins is eager to turn the tide against India after two unsuccessful series at home.

"The last two series here in Australia, we haven't been successful, so it's been a long time. Hopefully, it's time to make amends," said Cummins.

Reflecting on past encounters, he added, "You know we've played them plenty of times where they've beaten us, but we've also had plenty of wins against them as well, which we'll draw confidence from. The most recent Test match was, of course, the World Test Championship in neutral conditions, and we came out on top in that match. It's always fiercely competitive, and it always feels like it's 50-50. I'm 10 out of 10 excited for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane where India scripted a memorable win in 2021 for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

