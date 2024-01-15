"It's an honour to play with him": Yashasvi Jaiswal on his partnership with Virat Kohli

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 : India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hailed stalwart batter Virat Kohli and reflected on the experience he gained while spending time on the field with the experienced cricketer.

In the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday, Kohli and Jaiswal stitched up a 57-run partnership off 28 balls to keep the hosts on track to chase down a total of 173.

"It is always a pleasure to play with Virat (Kohli) bhaiya. It's an honour to play with him. We were having a conversation about in which area and what shots can we play," Jaiswal said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

Kohli pulled out his classic strokes while Jaiswal backed him on the other end with his explosive nature. The left-right-handed partnership caused all sorts of problems for the Afghanistan bowling unit.

Kohli struck 29 off 16 balls while Jaiswal raced to 68 off 34 balls to guide India to a remarkable victory.

Jaiswal shone with the bat, but his awareness and decisive nature in the field also caught the attention of the spectators. He sent Fazalhaq Farooqi back to the dugout for a platinum duck. Jaiswal raced towards the stumps to get the batter out but after the game, he suggested that a different thought was revolving in his mind during the incident.

"I was confused whether I should hit it or not. I felt that the only way I could do it was by sprinting and getting him out," Jaiswal added.

Finally, he talked about his blistering knock of 68 which was laced with five boundaries and six maximums that kept India in control throughout.

"I had a lot of fun while batting and the wicket was very good. We had a good target (to chase down) so providing the team with an ideal start was in my mind, and I wanted to continue that good start by playing good shots which ensures that runs keep coming in," Jaiswal said.

India have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will be keen to complete the whitewash in the final T20I on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

