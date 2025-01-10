"It's been a bit of a frustrating": England's Cross provides injury update ahead of Women's Ashes 2025

Sydney [Australia], January 10 : As the prestigious Women's Ashes 2025 is around the corner, experienced England seamer Kate Cross on Friday provided injury updates and said that it has been "frustrating" for her.

Earlier last month during England's third ODI match against South Africa, Cross sustained a back spasm and missed the Test match against the Proteas Women. According to ESPNcricinfo, further scans revealed that the English spinner suffered a bulging disc.

Even though, Cross has been suffering from an injury, but she has been added to England's white ball and Test squad for the series.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Cross said that she is not used to having injuries.

"It's been a bit of a frustrating one and I'm the kind of person that's not used to having injuries," Cross was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Cross said that it has been a tough period for her. The English seamer added that she's desperate to take a part in the upcoming prestigious series.

"!t's been a bit of a tough period but it's just one of them. I've just got to take it day by day, taking each day as it comes really, and seeing what I can and can't do. But obviously the Ashes is such a huge series, I'm desperate to play a part in it, so just working really hard." she added.

The much-anticipated Women's Ashes 2025 will commence with the ODI series on January 11 at North Sydney Oval in Sydney. The second ODI will take place on January 13 at Junction Oval in Melbourne, while Hobart's Bellerive Oval will host the final match of the series on January 16.

The three-match ODI series will be followed by T20Is. England and Australia will face off in the first T20I on January 20 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. Canberra's Manuka Oval will host the second match on January 23, with the final game of the series scheduled for January 25 at Adelaide Oval.

While, the one-off Test match is set to take place on February 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England's ODI Squad: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

T20I Squad: Heather Knight (C), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Test Squad: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor