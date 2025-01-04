"It's been a hell of a Test": Webster on his debut in Sydney match against India

Sydney [Australia], January 4 : Beau Webster, who made his debut in the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, reflected on a thrilling and fast-paced match, describing it as being in "fast forward mode" due to the constant fall of wickets. Webster, who replaced Mitchell Marsh in the squad, made an important contribution with the bat, scoring 57 runs off 105 balls that included five boundaries.

He also claimed the wicket of Shubman Gill.

"It's been a hell of a Test, it's been in fast forward mode isn't it? With the amount of wickets, I am just happy that I could contribute with the bat, a few catches, and a wicket there as well, so really happy," Webster said, reflecting on his all-around performance, according to Cricbuzz.

He also praised the team for the support he received. "The good thing from this team is that you have full backing from the squad to play my natural game, and I am defending the stumps and trying to score as much as I can. Got a few away today and it was pretty dicey there for a bit, but once the nerves settled, it was business as usual."

Webster acknowledged the uncertain nature of the pitch. "It's a real tussle, we don't know what a good score is yet and obviously plenty on offer for the quicks. Happy to see the back of Rishabh Pant, and one more wicket tomorrow morning and we are into the bowlers," he said.

"Hopefully, I won't be needed with the bat, but if I am, I will be really happy to get the job done," he added.

Coming to the final session of the match, Rishabh Pant's blitz knock helped India post 141/6 on the board in their second innings on Saturday, extending their lead to 145 runs against Australia on Day 2 of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test.

Earlier in the day, Australia was bowled out for 181, giving India a slender lead.

Coming out to bat in the final session, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul displayed some fluent strokes, but the first breakthrough came when Scott Boland dismissed Rahul for 13, leaving India at 42/1. Jaiswal soon followed, clean bowled by Boland for 22.

India faced further setbacks as star batter Virat Kohli was caught in the slip cordon by Steve Smith off Boland for 17, falling to a delivery outside the off-stump. At 59/3, India was in trouble.

Debutant Beau Webster added to India's woes, claiming his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Shubman Gill for 13.

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter ignited the innings with a scintillating counterattack, smashing Mitchell Starc for a six on the very first ball he faced. He then unleashed a flurry of boundaries, hitting three in a single over from Webster. Pant raced to a half-century in just 29 balls, hitting two consecutive sixes to Starc, the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in Tests. The record of 28 balls, also held by Pant, was set against Sri Lanka in 2022.

Pant's explosive knock ended at 61 off 33 balls when he was dismissed by Pat Cummins. His innings featured six boundaries and four towering sixes, lifting India to 124/5.

Nitish Kumar Reddy could only add 4 runs before chipping a simple catch to Cummins at mid-off, becoming Boland's fourth victim of the day.

At stumps, Ravindra Jadeja (8*) and Washington Sundar (6*) were at the crease. With the match finely poised, India will look to extend their advantage on Day 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor