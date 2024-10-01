It's been a wonderful journey at Zim Afro T10: NY Lagos head coach Chaminda Vaas

Harare [Zimbabwe], October 1 : The NY Lagos Strikers were fan favourites, winning the adulation of spectators at Harare Sports Club during their participation in the Zim Afro T10 Tournament.

With outstanding performances from key players Rassie van der Dussen, Najibullah Zadran, and Avishka Fernando NYS Lagos continued to impress at the ZIM Afro T10 tournament competing against formidable opponents, including the Cape Town Samp Army, Harare Bolts, Durban Wolves and Jo Burg Bangla Tigers.

Head Coach Chaminda Vaas expressed his gratitude, saying, "It's been a wonderful journey, and I appreciate the squad for showcasing their skills on the field. Throughout the season, we played good cricket. The players delivered in many games, but unfortunately, we couldn't secure a spot in the qualifiers."

Team owner Sagar Khanna praised the players' determination, stating, "Every match brings its own challenges, but the boys have shown remarkable resolve. Najibullah, Avishka, and Rassie's performances are a testament to their skill and temperament, leading us to victories that filled us with pride. We aim to build on this momentum."

The Strikers had several standout moments, including Najibullah Zadran's explosive 43 runs against the Durban Wolves, which featured an incredible 33 runs in a single over.

Rassie van der Dussen delivered a masterclass against the Jo'burg Bangla Tigers, finishing unbeaten on 81 runs, while Avishka Fernando made a significant contribution with 66 runs against the Cape Town Samp Army. The bowling attack, led by Oshane Thomas, also played a crucial role, securing key breakthroughs.

"Having such talented players excel in these formats opens up exciting international opportunities. We are eager to growing as a team and ready for our next challenge which is to be Abu Dhabi T10." noted Shazmeen Kara, CEO of NY Lagos Strikers.

In the Eliminator match, NYS Lagos batted first, managing only 88/8 in 10 overs, with Blessing Muzarabani (27) and Joshua Bishop (20) as the top scorers. The Cape Town Samp Army responded effectively, clinching an 8-wicket victory to advance to Qualifier 2.

Coach Chaminda Vaas emphasized the key learnings from the tournament: "We need to ensure our fielding is at 100%. From a bowling perspective, executing our plans according to the situation is essential."

Reflecting on the season, skipper Thisara Perera shared, "The Strikers family means the most to me. We built a great team and an even better family. We are proud of how we stuck together throughout the season, learning and playing good cricket."

Looking ahead, the New York Strikers are set to participate in the upcoming edition of Abu Dhabi T10, with their sights firmly set on winning and making their fans proud once again.

