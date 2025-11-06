"It's been surreal": India head coach Amol Mazumdar on Women's World Cup triumph

New Delhi [India], November 6 : India women's cricket team head coach Amol Mazumdar described the team's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 victory as "surreal," praising the players for their resilience and character throughout the tournament.

Speaking on Women in Blue's victory, Mazumdar told ANI, "It's been surreal. This entire campaign has been surreal. We started off nicely with two wins, and then we lost those matches. Loss is a very harsh word, I feel we just couldn't go and cross a line on those occasions, but the way these players came back and fought it out in the middle, it just goes to show what characters they are and the fight that they showed against Australia. The way they came back against Australia and then the finals, the emotions were absolutely flowing. It's just an amazing campaign, and I'm really happy and thrilled for these girls that they've become world champions."

The head coach described the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 victory as one of the most memorable moments of his life, stating that the players' emotions on the night reflected how much the win meant to them.

"It is sinking in slowly. It was one of the best nights of my life. The players were right at the centre, they were really emotional, but that's what it meant for them to win the World Cup..." the 50-year-old added.

India's dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came true after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

The hosts joined Australia, England and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners and, like the latter two, did so for the first time on home soil.

India's Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Tournament after becoming the first player to score more than 200 runs and take more than 20 wickets in an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, and she saved her best for last with five for 39 in the final.

