‘It’s Coming Home’: Team India To Depart Barbados, Set To Arrive in India on Wednesday Evening

The triumphant Indian cricket team, having clinched the T20 World Cup title, is scheduled to depart from Barbados on Tuesday evening (local time) for their return journey home. They are expected to land in Delhi on Wednesday evening, marking their highly anticipated return from this victorious campaign. The BCCI's official Twitter account posted a video showcasing the trophy with the caption "It's coming home."

The team has been stranded in Barbados for the past two days due to a powerful storm that prompted the closure of airports and businesses. The situation has worsened with Hurricane Beryl intensifying into a highly dangerous Category 4 storm in recent hours. Authorities have issued warnings about life-threatening winds and the potential for a hazardous storm surge.

After making landfall on Monday on Grenada's Carriacou Island, the storm continued its westward path through the Caribbean. Beryl, initially a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph, weakened slightly to 155 mph by Tuesday afternoon. Additional weakening is expected in the coming days, although the National Hurricane Center cautions that significant impacts are likely in Jamaica by Wednesday and along Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula by Thursday night or Friday.