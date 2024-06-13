"It's first time bowling has won India every match": Navjot Singh Sidhu following IND-USA clash in T20 WC

New York [US], June 13 : Following India's victory over the United States in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Navjot Singh Sidhu heaped praises on the Indian bowling line-up saying that this is the first time India has won all the matches of the competition based on outstanding bowling.

Arshdeep Singh's pace blitz, followed by Suryakuamar Yadav and Shivam Dube's 72-run partnership, ensured India maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they clinched a 7-wicket win over the co-hosts USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

India secured their place in the Super 8 and currently sitting at the top of Group A with three wins out of the three matches they have played in the ongoing mega event so far.

"India's batting has been winning us matches for such a long time. However, it's the first time bowling has won India every match. The positive for me is that the Indian team is playing as a herd. The wolves will always hunt in packs. Now it's no longer a pair, it's now become a pack. It's a herd of five or six people and someone or the other raises his hand every time," Sidhu said on Star Sports.

"We talk about Bumrah every time but Bumrah becomes doubly strong when Arshdeep bowls from the other end. Once Arshdeep took two wickets in the first over, they (USA) could never emerge from there. Bumrah alone and Arshdeep alone are nothing, it's the combination of Hardik Pandya and then those two spinners," the former Indian cricketer asserted.

Coming to the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The USA put on a fighting total of 110/8 in their 20 overs, with Nitish Kumar (27 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) and Steven Taylor (24 in 30 balls, with two sixes) playing crucial knocks.

Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel also got a wicket.

In the run-chase of 111, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for single-digit scores and Rishabh Pant (18 in 20 balls, with a four and six). India was left struggling at 39/3 in 7.3 overs. Then, Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shivam Dube (31* in 35 balls, with a four and six) stitched a match-winning 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Saurabh Netravalkar (2/18) was the pick of the bowlers for the USA.

Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell. India has moved to the Super Eights stage of the tournament, with three wins in three matches so far.

