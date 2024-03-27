"It's good to be back on field again": Anrich Nortje opens up IPL return

Rajasthan (Jaipur) [India], March 27 : Ahead of the encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) right-arm seamer opened up on his comeback, saying that it's good to be back on the field again on Wednesday.

RR will lock horns with DC in their second IPL 2024 clash in Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur. While RR started with a 20-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), DC started their campaign with a defeat to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets.

The 30-year-old player asserted that there are world-class players and coaches in the DC camp. He further said that he took an extended break so that his body can recover properly from the injury.

"It's good to be back on the field again. There is high intensity and great training sessions are taking place. There are world-class players and coaches around. It is very good to be involved with the team again. I am happy to be involved with the team again. It's been a while and I have played three domestic games so far. The intensity in nets is great. Really excited to get going. I had a long extended break so that my body can recover properly," Nortje stated in a video posted by Delhi Capitals on X.

High-intensity preparation and a new life update 💙❤ Anrich Nortje opens up on his return for #IPL2024 👇#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/51R8rfueIC — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 27, 2024

The Proteas cricketer joined the DC franchise for the IPL 2024 season earlier on Monday. Nortje joined the squad after Delhi played their first tournament match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), where they conceded a 4-wicket loss.

Nortje has not played for South Africa since September 2023, when he was kept out of the ODI World Cup in India and a home series against a touring Indian team in December-January while healing from a back stress fracture. Nortje returned to competitive action in the Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge in March 2024, appearing in three games for the Warriors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor