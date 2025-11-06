By Diptayan Hazra

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Former Team India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik hailed India's historic Women's World Cup triumph over South Africa, describing the atmosphere during the final as electric and unforgettable.

Reflecting on the iconic moment, Karthik said, "There is always a memory that will be in our mind when you think of a final. I think the Women's World Cup will have that Harmanpreet's catch, which is actually a bit less spoken about, but it's a big moment in Indian women's cricket. Girls have been waiting for close to 20-30 years for that moment."

He further added that the victory united players across generations, "A lot of players have been there, been part of it, and you could see the happiness that followed, ex-players contributing, participating in the celebrations. I was very happy and proud to be there and to be in that moment in whatever way possible. Most importantly, I was able to watch these young women do something so special."

Karthik drew parallels between the 1983 Men's World Cup win and India's 2025 Women's World Cup triumph, saying the victory will accelerate the growth of women's cricket in the country.

"I believe it's already growing and growing quickly. If you speak to anyone who is associated with the Women's Premier League (WPL), they can say exactly what the year-on-year growth has been and it's been quite good. They are pleased with the direction of women's cricket. This moment is only going to quicken the process," he noted.

"You can see today they are meeting the PM (Prime Minsiter), then the President. They have a busy schedule, and they definitely deserve every second of appreciation and every single post and tweet coming their way," he added.

Karthik gears up to lead India at the Hong Kong Super Sixes, which will be played from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. Known for its thrilling six-a-side, six-over format, the tournament brings together top international talent and exciting cricket entertainment that fans around the world have come to love.

Each game will consist of six overs per side, with six players in each team. Every bowler will bowl one over, except for the wicketkeeper, while one bowler will be allowed to deliver two overs.

Expressing his excitement, Karthik said, "I am really excited purely because I am meeting a lot of my old friends, be it part of the Indian team or the opponents, a lot of people I have played with. So, I'm really looking forward to chatting with them, spending some time with them. It's a fun tournament, so why not?"

Speaking about preparations, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter added, "Everybody looks highly motivated, and when you see a tournament like this, it's not about ramps. It's about how many sixes you can hit. You need to try and show power and bludgeon the ball as much as possible."

On the team's readiness ahead of the event, he noted, "To be fair, a lot of the teams have had a practice session. We are planning to go tomorrow morning. So, everybody seems to be pretty keyed in and ready to start."

India aims to make a strong impact this season as it seeks its second Hong Kong Sixes title, having last won the tournament in 2005.

