"It's just nice to get to three figures": Steve Smith on his century against India in Brisbane Test

Brisbane [Australia], December 15 : Following a 101-run knock against India at the Brisbane Test, Australia batter Steve Smith said that it was nice to get the three figures after a while.

Smith achieved this milestone during the third Test against India at Brisbane. In the match, Smith returned to form with a commanding knock of 101 runs off 190 balls, including 10 fours. This marked his first century in 25 innings, the longest gap in his career without reaching three figures. His previous longest gap was 22 innings, from his debut to his maiden Test century.

Across 344 international matches, Smith has now scored 16,561 runs at an average of 47.58, with 45 centuries, 80 fifties, and a highest score of 239.

Speaking at the press conference after the day's play, Smith said that it's been tricky for him in the first couple of games of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"It's just nice to get to three figures, been a while. It's been tricky, the first couple of games: had a couple of nice balls. Got strangled down the leg side in Adelaide. But I feel like I've been batting nice over the last month or so," Smith was quoted by ICC as saying.

The top batter added that he is just sticking to his processes.

"Just sticking to my processes. Trusting that it'll turn around. You need a bit of luck on these surfaces that we're playing on at the moment. I think I got a bit of luck early on and, I guess, I made the most of it," he added.

In the ongoing match, India won the toss and elected to bowl first. After a wicketless spell on Day 1 spanning around 13 overs, India bounced back on Day 2, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21 off 54 balls, with three fours), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75 for 3.

However, the 241-run stand between Smith (101 off 190 balls, with 10 fours) and Head (152 off 160 balls, with 18 fours) tilted the game in Australia's favour. Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the partnership, triggering a flurry of wickets, but Australia ended the day in a strong position at 405 for 7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten at the crease.

