"Its like trying to pick your favorite kid": Pat Cummins on Australia's ICC world title wins

London [UK], June 12 : Following his side's ICC World Test Championship title win, Australian skipper Pat Cummins said that choosing between every ICC world title that they have won across all formats is like "trying to pick your favourite kid".

After their ICC World Test Championship title win against India in the final by 209 runs at The Oval, Australia made history by becoming the first-ever team to clinch all major ICC trophies.

Cummins and Test captaincy seems like a combination that is unbeatable. In his Test captaincy so far, the pacer has helped Australia win an Ashes series by 4-0 in 2022, become the world's number-one Test side and win a Test series in Pakistan, their first Test series win in Asia since 2011. He also became the world's number-one Test bowler.

"I think the great thing about this final is we feel like we have played awesome cricket for the last two years and being there at the end holding the trophy feels really well deserved," Australia's captain said as quoted by ICC.

"Obviously the win here (is special), but to make it to the final you have got to win everywhere in the world. I think this cycle was 20 Test matches...and the boys were fantastic the whole way through. We adapted well and that is what makes it so satisfying," he added.

Cummins has won the ICC title in every format, be it the ICC Cricket World Cup in 50-over cricket, the ICC T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and now the ICC World Test Championship.

But Cummins does not want to pick and choose the one that feels the most special.

"They all feel a little bit different - we were just talking about that," Cummins said.

"No doubt Test matches for us are our favourite format; it is the biggest challenge I think in every way. This competition, pitting us up against everyone in the world, it's got to be right up there.

"I do not know, it is probably like trying to pick your favourite kid, but it is satisfying," he concluded his point.

Australia has won a total of five ICC Cricket World Cup titles, the most by any team. Australia has won the 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015 editions of the tournament. They ended up as runners-up in 1975 and 1996.

The Men in Yellow have also won two ICC Champions Trophy titles, in 2006 and 2009 editions of the tournament.

Australia won their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in 2021, after previously finishing as the runners-up in 2010.

Now, the Aussies have also won the World Test Championship, completing their ICC trophy collection.

Australian side realises that this win deserves celebration and the Aussies wrapped up the match really quickly on the final day so that they get some time to enjoy their victory before turning their attention to The Ashes against England, starting from June 16 onwards.

"It has been an amazing two years. We have had this final in the diary for a while. It has been something that we have been building up for, so it is something we are going to savour," said Cummins.

"I know we have got a big series (Ashes against England) but we can worry about that in a couple of days' time. You only get a few of these moments in your career where you can sit back, acknowledge a pretty special achievement and this is one of those times," concluded Cummins.

Coming to the match, India started day five at 164/3, with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) unbeaten at the crease.

However, a game-changing over by Scott Boland, which saw him trap Virat for 49 and Ravindra Jadeja for a duck, started India's downfall. Rahane was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 46 while Srikar Bharat (23) was dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

The Indian batting line-up failed to put up a fight, bundling out for 234 runs in 63.3 overs to hand Australia their first-ever WTC title.

Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking 4/41. Boland took 3/46 while Starc got two wickets. Skipper Pat Cummins got one wicket.

On day four, India ended at 164/3, with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) unbeaten at the crease. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (18) gave the team a brisk start with a 41-run opening stand, but a contentional catch by Cameron Green on Boland's delivery ended the partnership.

A 51-run stand between Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara helped India carry forward the chase with attacking intent. But Lyon dismissed Rohit for 43 and Cummins removed Pujara for 27 to reduce India to 93/3. From that point on, Rahane and Virat formed a 71-run stand to end the fourth day strongly.

Australia declared their innings at 270/8, gaining a lead of 443 runs. Australia was restricted to 24/2 at one point, but Marnus Labuschagne (41) and Steve Smith (34) brought back Australia into the game. Later, contributions from middle-order/lower-middle-order players like Cameron Green (25), a half-century from wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (60*) and his 93-run stand with Mitchell Starc (41) increased Australia's lead over India.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 3/58. Umesh Yadav (2/54) and Mohammed Shami (2/39) got two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj got one scalp.

In their first innings, India was bundled out for 296 runs. India trailed Australia by 173 runs, who had scored 469 runs in their first innings.

India's top order failed in their first innings. Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (14) and Virat Kohli (14) failed to post big scores. But contributions from comeback man Ajinkya Rahane (89 in 129 balls, 11 fours and a six), Shardul Thakur (51 in 109 balls with six fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (48 in 51 balls with seven fours and a six) helped India put on a fight after being restricted to 71/4.

Pat Cummins (3/83), Nathan Lyon (2/19), Cameron Green (2/44), Scott Boland (2/59) and Mitchell Starc (2/71) were among the wickets for Australia.

Australia's 469 runs in the first innings were powered largely by centuries from Travis Head (163 in 174 balls, 25 fours and a six), and Steve Smith (121 in 268 balls, 19 fours). David Warner (43) and Marnus Labuschagne (26) made notable contributions, but Australia was reduced to 76/3. From that point, Head and Smith attacked Indian bowlers, hitting their centuries. Later in the innings, Alex Carey also provided some much-needed extra runs with a knock of 48.

Siraj (4/108) was the leading bowler for India in the first innings. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami got two wickets while Jadeja got one.

Travis Head was given the 'Player of the Match' title for his attacking 163.

Brief Scores: Australia: 469 and 270/8 (Alex Carey 60*, Marnus Labuschagne 41, Ravindra Jadeja 3/58) won over India: 296 and 234 (Virat Kohli 49, Rohit Sharma 43, Nathan Lyon 4/41).

