It's lovely to share dressing room with Warner: Dubai Capitals' Chameera

Dubai [UAE], January 23 : Dubai Capitals' bowler Dushmantha Chameera picked up four wickets in the ILT20 clash against Sharjah Warriors, but it was not enough to counter the batting prowess of Johnson Charles, who helped his team chase down the target of 170 in a closely fought encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Speaking after the match, the Sri Lankan bowler said, "Johnson Charles is an attacking player. We made the mistake of bowling length balls, which he put away to the boundary. There was a little bit of dew on the pitch after the tenth over and that definitely hurt us."

This did not stop Chameera from shining with the ball, also taking the wicket of Charles, who scored 93 off 51. Despite the loss, he was optimistic with the various other aspects of his team's performance. "This is a disappointing result considering that we did well with the bat and on the field. We could've defended 170 runs," added the right-armer.

Chameera also added that sharing the dressing room and taking the field with under the leadership of David Warner has been a warm experience for him. "It is a very good experience sharing the dressing room with players like David Warner. He has played in all the major leagues around the world, so it's a good experience for me. All the senior players have a lot of experience so I am enjoying my time with this team," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Capitals will host the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their next clash on Thursday, January 25, with the hope of adding more points to their name on the points table.

Dubai Capitals squad 2024: David Warner (C), Rovman Powell, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Andrew Tye, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Akif Raja, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Michael Bracewell,

Steve Smith, Mohammad Saleem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Tahir, Gulsan Jha, Yasir Mohammad, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia.

