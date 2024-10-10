"It's massive honour and a huge privilege" Tom Latham on being named New Zealand's skipper

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Ahead of New Zealand's upcoming three-match Test series against India, wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham said that it was a massive honour and a huge privilege for him to lead the Black Caps.

Following, Tim Southee's resignation from captaincy after the 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwi side against India in the three-match Test series.

Speaking in a video shared on New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) X handle, Latham said that it was a special feeling for him to be named the full-time captain. The Kiwi cricketer added that now he can add a bit of spin on things.

"It's obviously a special feeling to be named full-time captain. It's massive honour and a huge privilege. I think in the past, it's always been a little bit of a caretaker role...But I guess, it's a different situation where I would be able to put a little bit of my own spin on things and what that looks like," Latham said.

The Kiwis will take on India in a three-match Test series, starting on October 16. The first long-format match against New Zealand will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The second Test will be played on October 24 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the third Test between the Black Caps and India.

The Kiwis have included Mark Chapman in the squad for their upcoming tour of India.

Star New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson will miss the opening Test against India in Bengaluru, according to ESPNcricinfo. The report added that Williamson has not fully recovered from the groin strain that he suffered in the recently concluded Sri Lanka series.

The 34-year-old's injury will be a big blow for the Kiwis against India in the long-format series against India. Williamson sustained a groin discomfort during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Following that, he had to extend the period of rehabilitation at home before flying to India.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

