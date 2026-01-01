Sydney [Australia], January 7 : Australia all-rounder Beau Webster opened up on his skill of bowling "part-time" off-spin, which helped him change the tide of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) by claiming three wickets on Day 4 of the match during England's second batting innings.

Webster, who also bowls right-arm medium, accounted for key wickets of England's Harry Brook, Will Jacks and Ben Stokes, denting the Three Lions' hopes of running away with a huge third-innings lead against Australia.

With England cruising towards a big third-innings total at 219/3, Webster claimed his first wicket of the day, removing solidly-placed Harry Brook (42 runs off 48 balls), and broke the 102-run stand between Brook and Jacob Bethell. He then dismissed Will Jacks in the same over, reducing England to 219/5.

Webster soon followed his double-blow with another wicket as he got rid of England captain Ben Stokes, who was struggling to bat owing to a groin injury.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Webster said his off-spin comes down to muscle memory from bowling it regularly earlier in his career, adding that it remains a part-time option he can call on when needed, especially with some help from the pitch.

"I think it's more muscle memory. I bowled a lot of it in my early 20s and teens, and before I made the switch. So it is or was there, and it's, you know, part-time off-spin. I always joke around with Heady (Travis Head) and say the better they are, the less you bowl them. So they're always on tap if you need them. And I'm lucky enough to get a bit of rough outside off there."

Webster said the plan was discussed on Day 1 of the Test with Australia coach Andrew McDonald, with him bowling seam in the first innings and keeping off-spin in reserve for later if footmarks developed on the pitch, which is exactly how it played out with him and Travis Head sharing the spin workload, since the Aussies played no specialist spinner in Sydney.

"I remember Ronnie (Andrew McDonald) coming up and saying, you know, predominantly seam as first innings. We think there's going to be a bit of seam around, and then if it does come to it and we get some foot marks from Starcy, be prepared to bowl some offspin, and that's exactly how the days unfold with me and Trav (Travis Head) rolling. Yeah, maybe 15 or 20 overs out. I can't remember exactly how many, but no, it was definitely spoken about on day one," Webster said.

