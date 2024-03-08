"It's not a concern": Henry on NZ's batting against AUS in 2nd Test

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 8 : After the end of the first day of the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and Australia on Friday, Kiwi bowler Matt Henry said that their batting performance is "not a concern."

While speaking at the post-game press conference, Henry said that the Kiwis have "world-class" batters in their lineup. He added that the New Zealand batters will do "fine" in their second inning of the Test match.

"It's not a concern. I think, looking at our batting line-up, we've got world-class players there. They've been fantastic for a number of years. I have no doubt that they'll be great and they'll be fine moving forward. It's day one of a test match. The ball is allowed to move around and guys are allowed to bowl well. That's what happens when you come across world-class performers," Henry was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The 32-year-old hailed Aussie bowler Josh Hazlewood and said that he "bowled exceptionally well." He received warm applause as he walked to fine leg after claiming Kane Williamson's wicket

"Josh bowled exceptionally well. Obviously, watching him go about his work today was probably a bit of a blueprint for how we wanted to bowl out there as well. It was a matter of being accurate for a long period of time and creating pressure and he did that beautifully and thankfully we managed to do that in periods tonight as well and to get a few poles," he added.

Recapping Day 01 of the second Test match, Aussie pacers Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc's exceptional spells bundled out New Zealand for 162 runs on Day 1 of the second Test at Hagley Oval. On Day 1 Stumps, Australia were at 124/4 and still trailing by 38 runs, with Marnus Labuschange (45) and Nathan Lyon (1) unbeaten on the crease.

In reply to Kiwis 162 runs, as the visitors didn't have the start that they wanted. Openers Steven Smith and Usman Khawaja were able to put on only 18 runs as the former fell to Ben Sears after scoring 11 runs. Australia lost the second wicket when the team's score was 32.

After two wickets fell, Labuschange and Cameron Green built up a partnership of 49 runs before Green was dismissed by right-arm seamer Matt Henry in the 27th over.

For the Blackcaps, three wickets were grabbed by Henry in the spell of 13 overs, where he conceded 39 runs and bowled four maiden overs. One wicket was bagged by Sears in his spell of 11 overs, where he conceded 98 runs and bowled three maiden overs.

