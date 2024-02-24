"It's not broken": Santner provides update on Conway's injury

Auckland [New Zealand], February 24 : Following a 72-run victory over New Zealand at Eden Park on Friday, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner issued an update regarding wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway, who suffered a thumb injury during the second T20I of the three-match series at Eden Park on Friday.

"We were pretty happy at halfway, especially after the start they got off to. Credit to the boys. To get wickets through the middle was key, it was the only way to slow them down really. Lockie showed his class again tonight. I thought Sears bowled extremely well. It was Gary [Stead's] decision [batting at No.3]. It was unfortunate with Dev. But some good news, it's not broken," Santner said in the post-match presentation.

"We'll see how he goes in a couple of days but obviously the Test matches coming up are pretty important as well. Wickets in the powerplay, they way they hit their hard lengths, playing those cross-bat shots were quite difficult. Maybe we could have soaked it up a bit longer," the left-arm spinner added.

Coming to the match, leg spinner Adam Zampa and speedster Pat Cummins guided Australia to victory over the Blackcaps in the second match of the series.

The Kiwis were bundled out for 102 runs in the 17 overs they played in response to Australia's 174. The highest run-getter for the hosts was Glenn Phillips who scored 42 runs off 35 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

For the Men in Yellow, the pick of the bowlers was Zampa who snapped four wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 34 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by right-arm pacer Nathan Ellis in his three overs where he leaked just 16 runs in his spell.

One wicket each was bagged by Josh Hazelwood, Cummins and Mitchell Marsh in their spells where they conceded 12, 19, and 18 runs respectively.

Earlier in the first innings, the visitors were asked to bat first after the New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss.

The Australian side was bowled out for 174 runs on the penultimate ball of the 20th over. Opener Travis Head was the highest scorer for the side as he scored 45 runs from 22 balls which was laced by five sixes and two boundaries in his innings.

For the Kiwis, the highest wicket-taker was Lockie Ferguson who took four wickets in his spell of 3.5 overs where he conceded just 12 runs. Two wickets each were taken by bowlers like Adam Milne, Ben Seares, and Santner in their respective spells.

