"It's not going to work every game": SRH skipper Cummins on 25-run win over RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 : Following his side's win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a run-fest of an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins warned the players and said that it won't work in every game.

Cummins bagged three wickets in his four-over spell and gifted 43 runs in the second inning of the match.

The Hyderabad-based franchise shared a small video of Cummins' dressing room speech, where the skipper boosted his side's confidence and said that the opponents are "terrified" when they come up to face SRH.

"I will keep saying, you will hear from us all the time. That's how we want to play. It's not going to work every game. But I can tell you, everyone's terrified of when they come up against us and we got to blow some teams out of the water before they have even walked out on the field. So, another great day, well done," Cummins said.

https://x.com/SunRisers/status/1780139098210259279

Recapping the match, after putting SRH to bat, Travis Head (102) and Heinrich Klaasen's (67) blitz powered the visitors to 287/3.

In reply, Kohli (42) and du Plessis (62) provided the hosts with the ideal start but wickets falling consistently impeded their chase. Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat yet again with a sensational knock of 83. Yet it wasn't enough to take his team across the finish line, as RCB suffered a 25-run defeat.

After suffering their sixth defeat of the season, RCB will travel to Eden Gardens to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

