"It's satisfying": South Africa skipper Bavuma on Test series win over Pakistan

Cape Town [South Africa], January 6 : Following his side's win over Pakistan in the second Test match of the series, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said that it was a satisfying feeling.

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa on Monday clinched a massive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second and final match of the series at the Newlands in Cape Town. With the win, the Proteas whitewashed Pakistan in the two-match Test series.

Speaking after the win, Bavuma said that he is pleased to see his side "motivated" for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Lord's.

"We won the first game, we qualified for the [WTC] final and we had some time before coming here, so for the guys to get themselves up and get motivated, that's what I'm pleased about. It's satisfying, good old Test cricket that we're used to. There's was something for the new-ball bowlers and then it flattened out, and our batters dug in for a good score. Late on day four there was some spin. It's what we were accustomed to growing up. It will put us in good stead, but there are also lessons about how we can get better," Bavuma was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The Proteas skipper hailed Kwena Maphaka for his "super confident" and always being in the contest.

"[Maphaka] Exuberance of youth, a guy who's super confident and wants to be in the contest. He never had his head down and always wanted to make a play for the team. [WTC final at Lord's] Looking forward to it, up against Australia so it's not going to be any mean feat. We'll enjoy the moment," he added.

Pakistan began Day 4 of the second Test trailing South Africa by 208 runs with nine wickets in hand in their second innings.

Unbeaten overnight, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood continued eating away at the South Africa total with help from the Pakistan middle order. However, South Africa managed to eke out the wickets of Khurram Shahzad (18) and Kamran Ghulam (28) in the first session.

But the Pakistan innings crumbled in the final session. Keshav Maharaj was South Africa's star, getting the wickets of Rizwan, Salman and Aamer Jamal. When Kagiso Rabada had Mir Hamza dismissed for 16, Pakistan had reached 478, setting the Proteas a modest target of 58.

Having been promoted to opener, David Bedingham went all guns blazing at the total and smashed an unbeaten 44 off merely 30 balls as South Africa secured a win in just 43 balls without losing a wicket.

Ryan Rickelton was the Player of the Match for his impressive double ton that helped South Africa set a massive first innings total of 615. Pakistan had been bowled out for merely 194 in their first innings, before being asked to follow on.

