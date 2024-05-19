"It's something I train a lot": Heinrich Klaasan on smashing sixes against PBKS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 : After winning the clash against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen said that he practices hitting sixes a lot in the net sessions.

Fiery knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen guided the Sunrisers Hyderabad to chase down 215 against Punjab Kings with five balls to spare at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

"I practice (hitting sixes off the back foot) it, it something I train a lot. I went back into the nets (during the break) and tried to figure it out and I have hit one or two today that brought a smile to my face. I challenged myself in the nets against spin and everything just clicked again, I'm very pleased. It's been a long couple of months, that break (of 9 days after the LSG game) definitely helped and we will be nice and fresh mentally, first into the playoffs and then into the World Cup," Klaasen said in the post-match interview.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first. A hard-hitting half-century from Prabhsimran Singh (71 in 45 balls, with seven fours and four sixes) and knocks from Rilee Rossouw (49 in 24 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Atharva Taide (46 in 27 balls, with five fours and two sixes) set the tone for a big total, taking PBKS to 214/5 in their 20 overs.

T Natarajan (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH.

In the run-chase, after losing Travis Head for a duck, Abhishek Sharma (66 in 28 balls, with five fours and six sixes), Nitish Kumar Reddy (37 in 25 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Heinrich Klaasen (42 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) played fiery knocks to propel SRH to 215/6 in 19.1 overs, winning the game with five balls left.

Arshdeep Singh (2/37) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

Abhishek Sharma was the Player of the Match for his quickfire fifty.

SRH is at number two in the points table, with eight wins, five losses and a no result, with 17 points. PBKS is at the ninth spot with five wins, nine losses and 10 points.

