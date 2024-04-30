"It's tough pill to swallow...": Irfan Pathan on Ravi Bishnoi not making it to T20 WC squad

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Following the announcement of the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed disappointment that right-arm leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi could not make it to the squad.

Bishnoi has played 24 matches in his T20I career and he took 36 wickets, with an average of 19.53, conceding nearly 7.51 runs per over with a best figures of 4 for 16. The leg-spinner is ranked 5th position in the ICC T20I bowling rankings with a total of 659 points.

The leg-spinner so far has played 61 matches in his Indian Premier League career where he has taken 58 wickets at an average of 28.93 and conceded runs at an economy of 7.73 with best bowling figures of 3/24.

Pathan took to X and posted in favour of Bisnoi. "If I am Sitting pretty at 6th in the ICC T20i rankings, but not in the World Cup lineup, it's a tough pill to swallow. #Ravibishnoi".

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which will be hosted in the West Indies and USA, starting on June 1.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

India are placed in Group A of the tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

