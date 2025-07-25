"I've always enjoyed that part of cricket": Zak Crawley on confrontation with Shubman Gill at Lord's

Manchester [UK], July 25 : England opener Zak Crawley opened up on the heated confrontation with India Test captain Shubman Gill during the Lord's Test, where he revealed that he really enjoyed the last eight minutes on the third day of the previous match.

During the day third of the Lord's Test, which India lost by 22 runs, an extremely heated argument took place between skipper Gill and England openers, with the Indian skipper alleging that they had wasted time while arriving and after arriving at the crease, to face as less balls as possible, with day's play coming to close. During this whole confrontation, the whole team had surrounded the batters, trying to get under the skin of the batters in every way possible.

The episode fired up both teams, with pacer Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah showing aggression in their bowling and body language. This aggression reached its peak when, on the fifth day, a fired-up England reduced India to 82/7 in pursuit of 193 runs, with skipper Ben Stokes bowling a marathon spell of almost 10 overs and, ever the returning Jofra Archer, producing some absolute scorchers.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Crawley told the media, "I've always enjoyed that part of cricket, to be honest, especially when you're batting. There's two of you against eleven, and they're desperate to get you out, and they're chirping you. Most of the time, I'd probably let it slide, and then other times, I feel like it's a good chance to put it back on them. I loved that little eight-minute passage. No one stepped over the line. I thought everyone was in good spirits. It was just competitive cricket, and I really enjoyed it."

The England openers Crawley and Ben Duckett came out to bat 90 seconds late on the field during Day 3 of the Lord's Test.

Clarifying that they didn't did it intensionally, the right-hand batter said, "No, no. Not at all. I sit in my spot [in the dressing room] until the umpires go out. I saw the umpires go, and I walked out. I wasn't aware that we were 90 seconds late, but fair enough."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor