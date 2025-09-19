‘I’ve Become Like Rohit’: Suryakumar Yadav Forgets Team Changes at Toss During Asia Cup 2025 Clash vs Oman (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match: India captain Suryakumar Yadav had a funny moment at the toss during the 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, September 19, 2025. After winning the toss, Yadav opted to bat first. The decision drew cheers from the crowd. The Indian skipper, however, struggled to recall the team changes. He remembered Harshit Rana was included but forgot the other player. While trying to remember, he joked, “I’ve become like Rohit,” referring to India’s former captain Rohit Sharma, who is known for his forgetfulness at times.
India rested Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy for the match. They were replaced by Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. Yadav said the changes gave players game time ahead of the Super Four stage. He added that the team wanted to continue its successful habits and praised the crowd at the stadium. “Only our openers will let us know how the surface actually is,” he said.
India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Playing XIs
India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav
Oman Playing XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi
Fans can watch live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5. The game can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. A subscription is required for streaming.