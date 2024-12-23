"I've got no regrets": Ashwin reflects on his journey

New Delhi [India], December 23 : Ravichandran Ashwin, following his international retirement, opened up about his journey in the sport and the significant impact it has had on his life. He expressed a sense of fulfilment and gratitude for the game, acknowledging that despite the challenges, cricket has given his life meaning and direction.

"I've got no regrets because I've had to do it the hard way, but it has left me with the idea that the game has been my calling. People find their calling at different stages of their life but I'm so glad this game found me and it has given me meaning to life," Ashwin said in Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

"I do not believe in people celebrating me, I don't believe in the attention we get sometimes in India, it's the game that has always stood ahead...it's all about how much I love the game, it's not what comes within," he said.

Ashwin, who has been a stalwart in Test cricket for over a decade, spoke candidly about the profound impact the sport has had on his life.

"I've played Test cricket for so long it's even taught me how to construct and live my life. It's the most beautiful thing that has happened for me," he noted.

Reflecting on his journey, Ashwin emphasized the unique path he carved for himself in the cricketing world.

"I just gave it my all, despite knowing it's not the popular or accepted method. My journey is completely mine," he said.

Known for his articulate nature and deep understanding of the game, Ashwin highlighted the importance of personal exploration in mastering the sport.

"I've seen a lot of cricketers over the years with exceptional skill and talent, but the ability to articulate or teach another person about it is something that is very unique and comes across to people only if they have explored it themselves," he remarked.

Ashwin's relentless pursuit of excellence has equipped him with a wealth of knowledge about the game.

"The amount of exploration I have had to do to be very successful has left me with a wide variety of knowledge to be able to say, with confidence, that this is a game I love and can explore and brutally talk about for the rest of my life," Ashwin noted.

Ashwin, who announced his retirement at the end of the Brisbane Test against Australia on Wednesday, was a crucial architect of India's home domination that lasted for over 12 years and kickstarted after India's loss to England in a Test series in 2012.

In 106 Tests for India, the legendary all-rounder took 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, with best figures of 7/59. He took 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-fers in his Test career. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests overall and second-highest for India behind legendary spinner Anil Kumble (619 scalps). He also has 2nd most five-wicket hauls in Tests, behind Sri Lankan spin icon Muttiah Muralitharan (67).

He also made 3,503 runs at an average of 25.75, with six centuries and 14 fifties in 151 innings and best score of 124.

In 116 ODIs, the ace spinner took 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25. He also made 707 runs at an average of 16.44, with one fifty, a knock of 65 in 63 innings. He is the 13th-highest wicket-taker in ODIs for India.

In 65 T20Is, he took 72 wickets at an average of 23.22. His best figures are 4/8. He also scored 184 runs in 19 innings at an average of 26.28, with best score of 31. He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

With 765 scalps in 287 matches, he is India's second-highest wicket-taker across all formats, next to Kumble (953).

He also won the 2011 50-Over World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy with India.

