"I've outdone what I thought my expectations were": Australia's Travis Head on his consistency against India

Brisbane [Australia], December 15 : Star Australian batter Travis Head reflected on his remarkable consistency against India, stating that he has exceeded his own expectations in the ongoing series.

After Australia were reduced to 75 for 3, Steve Smith steadied the innings, providing much-needed runs, while Head powered his way to a second consecutive Test century, continuing his prolific form against India. The duo forged a massive 241-run partnership before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Smith, who was caught behind by skipper Rohit Sharma in the slips.

Head smashed 152 runs off 160 balls at an impressive strike rate of 95.00, hitting 18 fours during his stay at the crease on Day 2 of the Brisbane Test. Smith, meanwhile, played a more measured knock, scoring 101 off 190 balls at a strike rate of 53.16.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Head attributed his consistency to Australia's frequent encounters with India.

"I said earlier in the series, we play them a hell of a lot. So, yeah, it's nice that I feel in form at the moment and nice to make the most of it. It's very rare in the game that you find yourself in positions like this. At the start of the series, I think I've outdone what I thought my expectations were, and yeah, it's pretty special to be able to back it up this week. I felt like I batted really well in Perth and in Adelaide, and to come out and then do the job again is nice. It's never, ever guaranteed. So, it's nice to be able to do a job again today," Head was quoted as saying in a release from Star Sports.

In the ongoing match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. After a wicketless spell on Day 1 spanning approximately 13 overs, India bounced back on Day 2, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21 off 54 balls, with three fours), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75 for 3.

However, the 241-run stand between Smith (101 off 190 balls, with 10 fours) and Head (152 off 160 balls, with 18 fours) shifted the momentum in Australia's favour. Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the partnership, triggering a flurry of wickets. Despite this, Australia ended the day in a commanding position at 405 for 7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten at the crease.

